Staff put their trust in hospital trust

A staff survey has revealed that the majority of people working for the trust that runs Basingstoke’s hospital would recommend it as a place to receive treatment.

Around 78 per cent of staff at Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (HHFT) said they would be happy with the standard of care provided if a friend or relative required treatment.

The trust performed better than average as part of the National NHS Staff Survey when compared to other trusts on 41 of the 88 questions asked, with improvements on last year’s scores taking place in 23 of the questions.

HHFT interim chief executive, Andrew Bishop, said: “The results of this survey show that trust staff value our hospitals as places to work in and what speaks volumes is that they would also recommend them as places for friends and relatives to be treated.

“At a time when staff are under considerable pressure, it is heartening that their dedication and teamwork is paying off and they see Hampshire hospitals as a place where they can make a difference.”