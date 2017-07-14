Stagecoach makes changes to timetable

A REVISED timetable for Stagecoach buses in Basingstoke comes into force on Sunday, July 23.

Routes one (Basingstoke to Brighton Hill) and three (Basingstoke to South Ham) will see buses running every 12 minutes on Saturday afternoons.

Passengers travelling on routes two (Basingstoke to Tadley and Baughurst) and seven (Basingstoke to Chineham) can get buses every 20 minutes, all day on Saturdays.

There will also be slight evening changes to route seven on Mondays to Saturdays.

West Popley residents using service five to and from town can now get a bus every 15 minutes all day on Saturdays.

Those using service six, linking Winklebury to town and East Popley, buses are set to run every 10 minutes on Saturday mornings and every 15 minutes on Saturday afternoons.

On route eight from town to Hatch Warren and Kempshott Park, buses will run every 20 minutes all day on Saturdays.

For those traveling further afield on 13/13X/613 services, a revised timetable will be introduced on weekdays and Saturdays, with some journeys re-timed to improve punctuality.

From Sepetmber, college-time journeys are re-timed to better suit Alton College.