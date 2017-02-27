Stampede startle Phantoms in away win

Basingstoke Bison beat their nearest rivals in the only game of the weekend to give themselves a chance of finishing third in the English Premier League (EPL).

The fourth-placed Herd are now three points behind Peterborough Phantoms with a game in hand after claiming an impressive 4-1 win on the road on Sunday.

With just four matches remaining, starting with a home tie with Elite League-bound Guildford Flames this weekend, and Swindon Wildcats 10 points adrift of them, there doesn’t seem much else for Bison to play for in the regular season.

But Doug Sheppard’s Stampede side didn’t look short of motivation at all in Cambridgeshire, as they trampled the Phantoms to return to form ahead of the EPL play offs.

After a tight start, skipper Aaron Connolly got the ball rolling with the first goal of the game on 13:01 after being set up by Joe Baird and Matt Towalski.

And with 2:22 to go before the end of the first period, Basingstoke doubled their lead, as this time Rene Jarolin fired the puck past home netminder Janis Auzins.

Bison then continued to dominate the opening exchanges by increasing their lead to three, with Dan Davies claiming his second assist of the game to present Ciaran Long with the chance to score.

Ales Padelek pulled one back for the hosts midway through the second period on the powerplay, although any glimmer of a comeback was put out five minutes after the final break through Derek Roehl’s snapped effort.

Basingstoke had also been due to host Manchester Phoenix the night until the club folded earlier this month with Bison instead hosting an exhibition game against a National Hockey League Select Side.

Bison took the opportunity to rest some of their players for the match while handing Basingstoke Buffalo players Cameron Buckle, Josh Richards and Sam Brooks their debuts.

And Buckle and Brooks were among the scorers in a 7-2 win, with Jarolin, Towalski, Davies, Daniel Lackey and Joe Rand also finding the net.

Speaking after Sunday’s game, head coach Sheppard said: “Saturday’s game got the boys warmed up for Sunday.

“We went in to Peterborough and were fluid from the first drop of the puck.

“Up front we were impressive despite being down two forwards.

“We worked their defence hard, we created a lot of chances and scored four good goals.

“I knew Sunday would be a tough game and especially with the bodies we had missing but I’m pleased with the way we got the job done.”