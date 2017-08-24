Stand by for surprises with Killer Queen

Tribute band Killer Queen are returning to Basingstoke and say they have some surprises in store for fans.

Lead singer Patrick Myers, the Freddie Mercury of Killer Queen, took time out to speak to the Basingstoke Observer and tell us about his up and coming show at The Anvil next month.

Asked what the audience can expect, Myers said: “We’ve lined up lots of new things and a few surprises but we’ll still carry the same high-energy, great enthusiasm and passion that we bring to all our shows.

“We have recently re-designed our set. Queen have got such a wide range of songs to choose from we like to mix it up at each gig.”

Killer Queen began in 1993. Myers added: “By 1995 our UK popularity had grown to such an extent we secured a residency in London’s Strand Theatre attracting nationwide BBC coverage – the first tribute to have a show in the West End.

“Since then, Killer Queen has kept growing from strength to strength, and we’ve performed in most of the places Queen has played.”

Killer Queen is often cited as the best Queen tribute act, so what sets them apart from the others?

Myers replied: “It’s difficult to be objective, we’ve certainly been doing it a long time. There are a lot of good tribute acts around. We try to put ourselves in the perspective of the audience.

“Playing Freddie Mercury is all about showmanship, being playful and putting on a good performance to the audience – getting them involved. It’s something over the years we’ve really honed in on.”

Myers says he fell in love with music at around age 10. “I started with a classical guitar and played with a few bands in my teens.

“When, sadly, Freddie died in 1991, being students at the time we formed Killer Queen to put on shows to those other students who unfortunately missed him too.

“There’s been so many amazing moments, in our last gig at Austin City Limits everyone had their phone lights on to Bohemian Rhapsody, and it was just magical.”

Killer Queen will rock you on September 28 at 7.45pm at The Anvil, Basingstoke.

Tickets costs £23. To book, call the box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.