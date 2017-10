Star striker Sam Argent joins Basingstoke Town

Recent Tweets

.@HartleyFC frontman Sam Argent has made the move to neighbours @Basingstoke_FC for the rest of the season:… https://t.co/41zGQAWg9a

A 16-year-old boy has been threatened with a knife and robbed of his wallet and phone in a robbery in #Basingstoke: https://t.co/mYhIAOpDc1

Year six pupils in Hampshire are performing above the national average in English and maths: https://t.co/bPHdaDpI9W