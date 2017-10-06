Star striker Sam Argent joins Basingstoke Town

Hartley Wintney star striker Sam Argent has agreed a deal to play for Basingstoke Town for the rest of the season.
Argent has broken the 50-goal barrier in each of the last two seasons for The Row, and has already hit eight league goals this season already.
He also hit the winning penalty for Hartley as they knocked Basingstoke out of the FA Cup.
Subsequent to approval being received from the Southern Premier League, Argent will be available for tomorrow’s match at home to Banbury United.
Basingstoke Town manager Terry Brown said: “The opportunity to bring back home Sam Argent – a player who has scored over 150 goals in the last three years – was certainly an opportunity I didn’t want our club to miss.
“Sam will, in my opinion, be a massive signing who will grace this club for many a year.
“Great news on the football front, we now have a squad of 16 outfield players and two keepers. This makes for an exciting team that will look to score goals and entertain everyone who comes down to the Camrose.”