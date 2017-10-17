Star young authors win Festival Place writing competition

The two winners of Festival Place’s summer writing competition have been announced.

Eight-year-old Beatrice Hawkins, from Beggarwood, won the four to nine-year-old category for her story ‘The Magic Land’ which takes the reader to an enchanted world filled with fairies, dragons and a chocolate river.

And Rachel Cleal, 11, from Eastleigh, won the top prize in the 10 to 13-year-old category for ‘The Cat Who Shrank the Moon’, which follows the adventures of lovable kitten Fizzy as he travels into space.

Both have won a £100 Waterstones voucher and will have their stories published.

Silent Witness star Emilia Fox has also recorded Beatrice and Rachel’s stories for an audiobook.

Beatrice said: “I was so surprised when I won, it made me so happy. I love writing and reading, and am really excited to have my story published.”

Rachel said: “I was really excited when I entered the competition as I love writing and when I found out I had won, I was over the moon!”

The competition was held as part of the commemorations to mark the 200th anniversary of the death of Jane Austen.

The audiobooks can be downloaded at festivalplace.co.uk/tales.