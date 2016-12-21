Start-ups to gain access to new Basing View 5G facility from February

Entrepreneurs and start-up businesses in Basingstoke will be able to use a pioneering mobile-tech facility in the town for the first time in the new year.

A brand new 5G mobile network emulator was launched at the Basing View innovation hub last Thursday, which will provide the fastest internet connection currently available worldwide.

The download of a full HD movie takes under 10 seconds using a 5G connection, with the new facility set to allow businesses working on mobile applications to develop systems capable of operating beyond 4G.

Access to digital start-ups will be limited to those taking part in university business incubator SETsquared’s Entrepreneurship Training Programme, as part of a two-day hands-on course on February 2 and February 3.

SETsquared is a partnership of the universities of Bath, Exeter, Southampton, Surrey, and Bristol, and has a hub based in Basing View.

Chief operating officer of the 5G innovation centre at the University of Surrey, Keith Robson, said: “This centre is the first in the UK where start-ups can get direct access to 5G test and demonstration facilities.

“We have a fantastic human resource here in the Basingstoke region, and it’s the thing that’s making all this cutting-edge tech happen.

“We have only been able to open this world-class 5G emulator, due to integration between SETsquared, the University of Surrey, Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council, and the Enterprise M3 LEP.”

The cutting edge technology is being developed following Chancellor Philip Hammond’s pledge to invest £740million into 5G in his Autumn Statement, with borough council leader, Clive Sanders, calling for Basingstoke to “be a leader in 5G”.

One business to benefit from the emulator will be Basing View-based cyber-security start-up, RazorSecure.

CEO Alex Cowan said: “I am really excited about the opportunities that having a 5G emulator in Basingstoke will bring for new businesses and investment. “Connected Transport is an important market for RazorSecure, and Basingstoke can really be at the cutting edge of research in that area.”