Starting 2017 with a bang

What a year 2016 has been.

The last 12 months have seen hundreds of musicians, comedians, musicals and operas command the stages at some of Basingstoke’s theatres.

But it’s now out with the old and in with new, as 2017 is just around the corner.

So what does the first month of the New Year have up its sleeve?

The first arrival at The Anvil for 2017 will be Australian musician and singer-songwriter Tommy Emmanuel, who will be at the Churchill Way venue on Tuesday, January 17.

The 61 year old, who has been nominated for two Grammys in his career, comes to Basingstoke to perform tracks off his many albums, as well as tunes off his latest record, ‘Never Too Late’.

Tommy will be joined on stage with fellow musician Clive Carroll.

For the third consecutive year, the Johann Strauss Gala will take place at The Anvil.

Hosted by conductor and comedian Rainer Hersch, the classically trained musicians will replicate the sounds of the world-famous Austrian musician (Johann Strauss), who composed more than 500 pieces of music during his long career.

This will take place on Sunday, January 22.

Away from music shows, the Russian State Ballet & Orchestra of Siberia will perform ‘Swan Lake’ on Wednesday, January 25.

This will be the second consecutive year that group of dancers will have performed the famous ballet at the Basingstoke theatre.

Moving over to The Haymarket on Wote Street, the month will feature T. Rex tribute band T.Rextasy performing on Thursday, January 19.

The group, who have performed at the theatre before, will showcase some of the band’s most famous tunes.

Two days later, another tribute band will be making their way to The Haymarket with ‘The Neil Diamond Story’ arriving in Basingstoke on Saturday, January 21.

Bob Drury will star as the well-known singer, showcasing some of the 75 year old’s finest tracks.

The Forge will also hold a couple of events throughout the first month of the year.

Folk musician and singer-songwriter Big Boy Bloater will be the first act to visit the Churchill Way venue next year, when he arrives with his ‘Lonely Blues’ show.

The musician, who is from Farnham, has performed with a number of big name musicians such as Paloma Faith and Sir Paul McCartney.

He arrives on Saturday, January 28.

The folk theme continues at The Forge with musicians Ben Hunter, Joe Seamons and Phil Wiggins due to gig at the Churchill Way venue on Tuesday, January 31.