State-of-the-art ‘horse’ to help equine students

Basingstoke equine students making the trek to Sparsholt will soon find a state-of-the-art simulator at the college.

University Centre Sparsholt has a number of students making the 24 mile trip to the college for equine classes where, from December, they will work with the very latest in simulator technology.

Equestrian Performance Management and Equine Science students can ride the faux horse which uses motion control technology to better understand rider performance.

The simulator records data on all equestrian disciplines from dressage to show jumping and cross country.

Teaching fellow Lorna Cameron said: “With the Equestrian Performance Studio we can take our research and analysis to a new level enhancing our existing research collaborations.

“The eventing simulator, with life-like ride capabilities and sophisticated sensors, will enable our students to increase the commercial rider analysis work they do and increase their research output.”

The complex Racewood Eventing simulator provides feedback on rein contact, balance in the saddle and leg contact.

Current BSc student Ella Bartlett said the investment will “have a great impact on our student experience”.