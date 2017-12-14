Stay safe in winter weather

There was disruption on bus services and roads as people across the area were told to ‘take extreme care’ following weather warnings and dropping temperatures.

The Met Office extended its yellow warning for ice in the area until Tuesday morning, urging people to take care, as Stagecoach South apologised for severe delays on all Basingstoke services.

On Monday afternoon, a Hampshire County Council spokesperson tweeted: “With road surface temperatures way below freezing point, be aware that salting is less effective below -5C and may not work at all below -8C. Please take extra care.”

Gritters were out on the roads dealing primarily with priority one routes before reloading for another salt run on Monday evening.

The Met Office said: “There will probably be icy stretches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some injuries possible from slips and falls.

“Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer and more difficult journeys.”