Steady showing from Rose at Open Championship

Justin Rose produced a steady if unspectacular performance as he finished in a tie for 54th place at the Open Championship on Sunday.

The north Hampshire golfer was never really in contention at Royal Birkdale, and he eventually ended up 16 shots adrift of overall winner Jordan Spieth.

His final score of four over par came after a difficult four days in Southport, with wet and windy conditions hampering a lot of players, particularly on Thursday and Friday.

Despite that Rose got off to a storming start on Thursday, birdieing two of the first three holes and ending the front nine on two under par, and challenging near the top of the standings.

Sadly that was as good as things got for Rose, and three bogeys on the 10th, 14th and 16th holes undid his hard work.

A birdie and bogey on 17 and 18 made sure he finished the day on one over par.

Friday was even tougher and having birdied the first and third holes in his first round, Rose bogeyed both in round two and added another on the sixth to slip to four over for the tournament.

He got back to three over after the 16th, but bogeys on the final two holes put him on five over, and the 36-year-old was in danger of missing the cut.

As it turned out five over was just enough to scrape into the weekend, but by this point any hopes of winning his second major had vanished.

His scoring did improve significantly on Saturday though, with three birdies and two bogeys ensuring that he pulled a shot back.

And a solid level par round of 70 on Sunday meant he had a much better end to the tournament than the start.

But his four over score left him languishing in the pack, although he was in good company alongside world number one Dustin Johnson and 2016 PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker.

The PGA is the fourth and final major to be played this year, taking place at Quail Hollow in North Carolina from August 10 to 13.