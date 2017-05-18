Stewart Lee’s return to Basingstoke

Brilliant and brave comedian Stewart Lee is coming to The Anvil next month.

Stewart rose to fame in the mid-1990s with his radio duo show Lee and Herring. More success soon followed with extensive touring, further building up his following.

Stewart co-wrote and co-directed the hit mock Broadway show Jerry Springer: The Opera, along with a number of other successful TV shows.

But it was a comedian before a gig that provided his inspiration to become a comedian.

He said: “I saw a comedian called Ted Chippington opening for The Fall in Birmingham in October 1984 and it was the most exciting thing I had seen to date. I was 16 and have never looked back.”

After four years writing and performing his TV show Stewart Lee’s Comedy Vehicle, Content Provider is Stewart’s first brand new full-length show since the award-winning Carpet Remnant World.

Stewart confessed that while he has been to The Anvil before he couldn’t remember anything about it due to the “hundreds of places on every tour and many of them get jumbled up”.

He said: “I seem to remember the crew are very nice and one of them gave me a good CD by his band.

“I can’t really say I am excited about coming to Basingstoke as such, though there are sure to be some adrenalin surges for me during the evening’s performance.”

And it’s the “different sounds” from an audience he enjoys the most.

Stewart added: “I suppose the best thing about performing in front of an audience is that they make a succession of different sounds which give you some indication of the relevant perceived merits of different sections of the show on that particular night.”

Tickets cost £25.

The show on June 9 carries an age guide of 16 and over.