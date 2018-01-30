Sticking with folk traditions

East London five-piece folk band Stick In The Wheel, headed by singer Nicola Kearey, and guitarist/ producer Ian Carter, are bringing their traditional tunes to The Forge.

The band have achieved great success in just over four years; their debut From Here (2015) was crowned fRoots magazine album of the year and a MOJO folk album of the yea, with four BBC Folk Award nominations since their inception in 2013.

Known for Kearey’s fierce, authentic delivery, their culturally and politically switched on music is firmly embedded in the genre’s traditional, working-class heritage.

The group have been widely commended for their timely appraisal of English folk, and their skill in telling stories through song that reconnect modern audiences to the past – drawing unexpected parallels between then and now.

Speaking of the lead track Kearey said: “Like the album that it opens, Over Again is about a new start, how things come in cycles, rebirth, being stuck in a loop, how you can become trapped, bound by your own rituals, how you need hope to break out of them, but that it has to come from within.”

Their second album Follow Them True was released last month. The songs within examine rituals and our inherent power to change ourselves and the world around us, the past repeating itself, ghosts and death, land and place, thieves and beggars.

It continues to question the notion of what folk music is, and what it means in 2018.

The new album expands the radical sound of their debut to include electronic sounds, using a broader sonic palette to create a greater depth full of layers and meaning, yet at the same time remaining connected with the

tradition.

For more information on the gig on February 9 at 7.45pm or to book, call The Anvil box office on 01256 844244, or visit anvilarts.org.uk

Full price tickets are £15.50, with discounts available for concessions and students.