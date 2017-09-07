Still time to sign up for this year’s Basingstoke Half Marathon

Almost £60,000 has been raised for St Michael’s Hospice by the Basingstoke Half Marathon over the last six years.

Organisers Destination Basingstoke announced the figure as it aims to encourage even more people to sign up for this year’s race, taking place on October 1.

Race director Felicity Edwards said: “We are delighted that the race has been able to support this amazing local charity.

“The volunteers at St Michael’s Hospice are a regular sight at the event helping and we are so pleased that their commitment to the event has been so worthwhile for them too.”

Runners have been donating to the hospice when they register for the race online, on the day itself, while extra money has come other race-related fundraising.

Jackie Ridge, corporate partnership and legacy manager at St Michael’s Hospice, said: “It is a privilege and a pleasure to work closely with the team at Destination Basingstoke every year on this prestigious local event.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped raise this amazing amount over the years, your support makes an incredible difference to all at St Michael’s Hospice.”

There is still time to register for this year’s race at basingstokehalfmarathon.com.