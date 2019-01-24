‘Stoke battle on without key players

Basingstoke travelled across the Welsh border to the newly refurbished Penydarren Park to face Merthyr Town FC. The game got underway and there was very little goalmouth action in the first 10 minutes, until a shot from the nippy Merthyr winger flew over Basingstoke keeper Tom McGill and scraped the top of the crossbar.

With key players Sam Argent, captain Charlie Kennedy, Harry Pearse and Dean Stow all missing, the Dragons set up in a 3-5-2 formation.

The home team controlled the early stages but Basingstoke grew into the game. Young Academy product Liam Hunt made his first league start of the season in the centre of midfield and produced the first shot, a speculative effort from distance that failed to trouble the goalkeeper.

It took 21 minutes for the first chance of really note as Ben Wright was able to find space to turn and shoot just outside the box, but his shot was blocked.

Merythr had their own chances but it was an attack down Basingstoke’s right hand side, which pulled off the best save of the afternoon from an outstretched Tom McGill.

Basingstoke then create two chances of their own, one from a free-kick following a foul on Sam Smart. The free-kick swung in by Deadfield was well punched clear by the keeper. The second by Gerrard which was saved by the keeper.

Basingstoke’s best chance fell to Wright who found himself seven yards out but he is unable to get a clear shot away, which was initially blocked, he then slid the ball to Deadfield and his shot was also well blocked and Merthyr are able to scramble the ball out of the penalty area.

It was however on the 76th minute that the hosts took the lead. A low cross from the left hand side found Tom Meecham unmarked in the six yard box for an easy tap in.

Basingstoke continued to create their own chances but were unable to find the back of the net.