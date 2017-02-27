‘Stoke denied clear penalty in home loss

Basingstoke Town’s mini revival was ended amid controversy on Saturday at home to league leaders Chippenham Town.
Anyone late to the match at the Ark Cancer Charity Stadium would have missed all of the goals as the visitors scored twice to go into a 2-1 lead.
But the main talking point came 15 minutes from the end of the game as ‘Stoke striker Aaron Jarvis was denied what looked a certain penalty after being dragged to the ground.
While manager Terry Brown had reason to be angry with that decision, his side had only themselves to blame for going behind with less than two minutes on the clock as Matt Smith was left in space to crash a shot into the corner from 18 yard out.
But Basingstoke, chasing their third win in the league on the bounce, hit back straight away to level, albeit in fortuitous circumstances, as keeper Darren Chitty dropped Dan Collier’s shot straight to Ashleigh Artwell to score from close range.
Another mistake from a goalkeeper, this time at the other end, restored parity on the 12 minute mark though, when Andy Sandell capitalised on ‘Stoke’s Alex Tokarczyk rushing out from his goal to slide the ball into the net.
And a mixture of Chitty and Nuno Felix then somehow managed to deny Collier minutes later to prevent Basingstoke from levelling once again, with Matt Partridge then rattling a header against the post just before half time.
Tokarczyk made amends for his earlier mistake after the break with a superb fingertip save to tip away Bluebirds striker Sandell’s volley, before the crowd was left in disbelief after seeing Will Richards pull down Jarvis in the area.
But despite chasing the game after that, it was Chippenham who would come closest to scoring again through another Sandell effort.
Basingstoke are next in action at home to Dunstable Town tomorrow night.