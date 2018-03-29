‘Stoke Dunn in by ex-players

Former Basingstoke Town men Manny Williams and Simon Dunn came back to bite the hand that used to feed them by scoring for Slough Town in their 4-1 victory at the Camrose on Saturday.
The Dragons, who had won their last seven home matches, made a dream start for the second week running as Sam Smart found the back of the net in the opening minute.
But Slough, who made it to the second round of the FA Cup, are flying high and bounced back for a second successive 4-1 win.
It did not take the Rebels long to respond with Ben Harris levelling five minutes later for his sixth goal of the season.
The away side sustained pressure on the home goal as Williams and James Dobson tested Colm McAdden in the ‘Stoke goal.
It seemed a matter of time before Town yielded, and their backline was breached for a second time when George Wells blasted home in first half stoppage time.
And it was 3-1 less than 10 minutes into the second period when Williams – the first of the former Dragons to score, escaped his marker and found space to head unchallenged past the helpless McAdden.
Tom Leggett struck the bar with a super strike just after the hour as the hosts tried to get back into the game.
Lee Togwell replaced Dobson as Slough looked to tighten things up, and soon after Basingstoke had a strong penalty appeal waved away when Callum Bunting went to ground under a Mark Nisbet challenge.
Warren Harris and Perry Coles both tested McAdden before Williams set-up fellow former Town man Dunn in injury time to wrap up the scoring.
Town nearly bounced back with a fantastic three points at second-placed King’s Lynn Town on Tuesday.
Sam Deadfield gave the visitors a half time lead but two goals in as many minutes in the closing stages turned the game on its head and the Linnets grabbed a 2-1 win.
Basingstoke play away at St Ives tomorrow (Good Friday) and welcome Farnborough to the Camrose on Monday. Town head into the busy Easter weekend in 11th place.