‘Stoke gift Farnborough victory with a sloppy defensive display

Basingstoke Town kicked off the year with a seven-goal thriller in the Hampshire derby but failed to stave off a late fight back from the home side losing 4-3 at the final whistle.
Two goals in under 15 minutes of the restart overturned a 2-1 half-time deficit but ‘Stoke could not cling on as Farnborough replied twice within 10 minutes to end any hopes of a winning start to 2018 for manager Terry Brown’s battling men.
Sam Smart’s dipping 35-yard half volley put Basingstoke in firm control in the opening two minutes but a Jake Evans goal scored directly from a corner and penalty tucked away by Connor Calcutt three minutes later turned the tide for the home side.
‘Stoke retook the lead in the second half with a lob from Guri Demuria and Ben Wright coolly despatching his chance, but two in quick succession from Farnborough nudged them back in front.
The Dragons were left ruing their luck when the referee showed captain Charlie Kennedy a straight red for shoving Evans to the ground attempting to get the ball back to take a free-kick.
The defeat leaves Basingstoke in 17th and one point ahead of their opponents in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division.
Brown said: “Credit to Farnborough, they worked their socks off in the same way that we did. It was a fantastic festive game with neither side looking like they could defend.
“I think the referee was as bad as I’ve seen this year. How he’s never give the punch at the end when it’s a stonewall penalty is beyond belief.
“He sends our boy off who will have a three match ban, and boy, we cannot afford Charlie [Kennedy] to have a three match ban.
“Some of the decisions he gave were woefully inadequate and bordering on farcical.
“He wasn’t the reason why we got beat today; the reason we got beat is defensively we weren’t good enough.”
The result tells a different story to Basingstoke’s performances over the Christmas period after keeping clean sheets in their other two fixtures.
There was no season of goodwill for bottom of the table Gosport Borough who were put the sword by the ‘Stoke.
Callum Bunting scored twice with Smart completing the 3-0 scoreline while Dan Bayliss put in a man of the match performance at the back.
The ease with which Basingstoke took their chances was in stark contrast to the goalless draw with Royston three days earlier as both sides cancelled each other out.
Basingstoke welcome Kettering to The Camrose on Saturday.
– Owen Hughes