‘Stoke in final after penalty shootout

Basingstoke produced their second superb performance in three days to secure a place in the Hampshire Senior Cup final on a thrilling night at The Camrose. National League strugglers Havant & Waterlooville will be the opponents on Wednesday 24th April at Eastleigh as Basingstoke look to secure both Southern League Premier survival and some silverware in a packed final week of the season.

Fans queued across the carpark as 528 people turned out to watch Basingstoke take on a talented young Southampton side that hadn’t conceded a goal in any of their previous matches in the competition. That perfect defensive record was brought to a swift end as the Dragons roared into an early two goal lead. Southampton were fortunate parity lasted as long as it did, Dan Bayliss hooked over the bar from six yards out from Harry Pearse’s corner just a couple of minutes into the game. Sam Smart’s stunning debut season at the Camrose won him admirers from further up the league pyramid and the winger looked at home terrorising the Saints’ back three throughout the first half. It was his goal inside three minutes – a left footed shot fired through a crowded penalty box – that opened the scoring and just a minute later his inch perfect cross allowed Yvan Jourdan to place home from close range – two goals in his first two starts for the club for the French forward.

Southampton looked stunned and began searching for a way back into the game, finding one just after the quarter hour mark as Jake Vokins pull the ball back for Will Smallbone to slot his first of the night beyond Tom McGill from 12 yards. The pace of the game didn’t let up as it ebbed and flowed with momentum changing hands between the two sides. Both Pearse and Jourdan tried their luck while Smallbone and Nathan Tella were denied by McGill before the game appeared to turn on the stroke of half-time. McGill raced from his line and made a good save to stop Tom O’Connor scoring but the rebound fell to Will Ferry, whose shot was blocked on the line by the arm of Adam Everiss. Everiss saw red and Smallbone dispatched the penalty to make it level at the break.

Now playing with ten men against the Premier League Academy side you could be forgiven for thinking Southampton might run away with it in the second half, particularly once Bayliss was caught in possession on the edge of his own box, allowing Ferry to roll the ball in off the post, putting the away side in front. But Basingstoke kept at it with disciplined and diligent defending, biding their time and attacking on the counter. It could have been put beyond Basingstoke as Tyreke Johnson broke from deep, showing blazing speed to run right around Michael Atkinson and square for Tella at the far post. The Camrose breathed a sigh of relief though as the striker’s shot cannoned off the woodwork.

The Basingstoke equaliser came almost out of nothing as the game entered its final 20 minutes. Dean Stow’s ability from dead ball situations saw him race to the 10-goal mark by New Year’s Day but he’d scored just once since then. He ended that run by cutting onto his weaker foot and shooting from 30 yards. The ball took a nick off defender Christoph Klarer and deflected just inside the post to make it 3-3. Basingstoke now had something to defend but the young Saints were in front again five minutes later. Johnson is one of the top prospects at St. Mary’s, having already made his Premier League debut and it was he who scored the seventh goal of the game. Receiving the ball with his back to goal, spinning and thumping through McGill and into the net with his left foot, it looked to be a decisive strike. It wasn’t to be though as a deep Basingstoke corner was headed up in the air and Dan Bayliss atoned for his error at the start of the half to smash an angled volley into the corner of the net with five minutes remaining before being engulfed by the fans behind the goal in celebration.

And so, it went to penalties. McGill saved twice from Smallbone and Ferry and Ben Wright, Sam Deadfield and Charlie Kennedy scored as it went to sudden death, finally being decided by the seventh round of kicks. Jamie Bradley-Green blazed over the bar and Jourdan duly scored to send Basingstoke into the final in three weeks time.

BASINGSTOKE 4 (5)

Sam Smart (3’), Yvan Jourdan (4’), Dean Stow (72’), Dan Bayliss (85’)

SOUTHAMPTON U23’s 4 (4)

Will Smallbone (17’, 45’), Will Ferry (51’), Tyreke Johnson (77’)