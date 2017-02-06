‘Stoke knocked for six by Weymouth

Basingstoke Town’s charge up the table came to a crashing halt on Saturday as they were battered in front of their own supporters.
Mid-table Weymouth scored three goals in each half to embarrass Terry Brown’s depleted side 6-1 at the Ark Cancer Charity Stadium.
There looked to be no warning of what was about to come going into the match, after the free kick taking prowess of Nana Owusu had inspired his side to three wins on the bounce.
But Basingstoke’s star forward struggled to make any kind of an impact against the Terras, and saw his go a goal down 26 minutes in, as Stuart Fleetwood’s shot deceived keeper Alex Tokarczyk to creep in at the near post.
And before three more minutes had elapsed, Weymouth landed another knock out blow to double their advantage, with Charlie Davis scoring a carbon copy of Owusu’s free kick winner against Banbury days earlier.
Things went from bad to worse shortly after that, as substitute Mark Molesley was brought down by Tokarczyk inside the box to present Davis with a chance to score from the spot that he duly dispatched emphatically.
After a half time rollicking from Town boss Brown, the hosts came flying out of the blocks a the start of the second half, with only a superb stop by keeper Tom McHale denying Aaron Jarvis less than 30 seconds in.
But Basingstoke quickly got over that disappointment to pull one back two minutes later, as Marcus Johnson-Schuster’s cross from the byline was hit first time into the corner by Aaron Redford.
Joe Gater then headed a great chance straight at McHale, before ‘Stoke were hit with another sucker punch on the hour mark to go 4-1 down in controversial circumstances.
Sam Deadfield felt he’d done enough to boot Dean Evans’ close range effort off the line, but to his and his teammates’ dismay, the goal was given by the linesman.
With Basingstoke still smarting from that decision, they found themselves 5-1 down three minutes later, as Fleetwood chipped a superb effort over Tokarczyk’s head and into the net to end the contest.
And there was still time for the striker to add salt to the wounds by claiming his hat trick with a strike that flew in off the post.
That defeat means that ‘Stoke have now dropped to 16th in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier, ahead of their trip to St Neots on Saturday.