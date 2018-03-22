Stoke lead the charge to win against league-leading Bulls

The performance of the season earned Basingstoke Town a magnificent 3-1 win over league leaders Hereford at the Camrose on Saturday.
A Shane Hollamby goal sandwiched by Sam Argent and Sam Smart goals at the very start and end of the match caused the upset, extending the Dragons’ home winning run to seven matches.
Town’s biggest crowd of the season, 704, saw the home side condemn the Bulls to their second consecutive defeat.
“You have to say that’s the best result by a mile [this season], playing what I think is the best team in the league,” a jubilant Terry Brown said.
“They will go on to win it, they’re having a bit of a hiccup and we have caught them at the right time.
“We came up trumps. I can only commend the back three in particular because I thought they were terrific against prolific goal scorers. Everybody put their bodies on the line.”
The ‘Stoke boss added: “It’s lovely to be a manager looking after a very talented bunch of boys. Let’s hope they maintain this until the end of the year.”
Basingstoke were outclassed in a 4-1 defeat in December’s reverse fixture, leading Brown to describe the match as ‘men against boys’, but this time they were more organised and held on to their early lead.
Town kicked off against a strong bitterly cold wind and driving snow but enjoyed a dream start when Argent fired the ball into the roof of the net after just 70 seconds.
The visitors responded with dominance but, despite Mike Symonds heading against the bar, could not beat the superb Basingstoke backline.
Hereford continued to control the game and introduced leading goal scorer John Mills.
However, it was a defender who pulled the Bulls level as Jordan Liburd headed home on 64 minutes.
Basingstoke refused to roll over though and regained the lead 13 minutes later when Hollamby volleyed in at the back post from a corner.
Hereford hunted an equaliser, Billy Murphy and Jennison Myrie-Williams going close, but the home side secured the points in the final minute with a lovely Smart strike.
Basingstoke’s home game against Bishops Stortford on Tuesday night was postponed due to a snow covered pitch.
Town (10th) will hope for better weather when they welcome Slough Town (5th) to the Camrose on Saturday. They travel to second-placed King’s Lynn Town on Tuesday.