‘Stoke return to winning ways on the road

Basingstoke Town maintained their reputation as one of the most dangerous teams away from home with another win on Tuesday night.
Terry Brown’s side have now gained maximum points from five of their last six matches on the road with a 3-2 victory at Evo-Stik Southern Premier strugglers Hayes & Yeading United.
That impressive run took a set back just three days earlier in a 2-1 defeat at St Neots Town, in a game where they did more than enough to claim at least a point.
But ‘Stoke quickly put that disappointment behind them at the SkyEx Community Stadium to incredibly score twice in the space of a minute early on through Marcus Johnson-Schuster and Aaron Jarvis.
After such a positive start for the visitors though, Hayes then rallied back to make it 2-1, before Mitchell Weiss levelled the scores five minutes before the break.
But Basingstoke were not to be denied a deserved win, as Joe Gater found the Hayes net for a third time on the hour mark to secure a sixth away victory in the league this season.