‘Stoke secure place in Hampshire Cup semis

Basingstoke Town claimed their second win in four days last night to book their place in the semi-final of the Hampshire Senior Cup.
Goals from Ashleigh Artwell and George Bennett secured what was ultimately a comfortable 2-0 victory over Wessex League Division One side AFC Stoneham.
But the most memorable part of the match for those in attendance at the Ark Cancer Charity Stadium came midway through the first half after ‘Stoke’s Matt Partridge and Stoneham’s Matt Palmer were both sent off.
When Partridge was attempting to retrieve the ball for a free kick, Palmer threw the ball straight into his face, with the defender reacting by aiming a headbutt at his opposite number, and giving referee Mike Desborough no choice but to flash the red card.
Before that moment of madness, Basingstoke swept into an early lead through Artwell, after keeper Sam Whieldon’s howler presented him with an easy chance to convert his first goal for the club.
But after Aaron Redford made a mess of a close range header for the hosts, Whieldon made up for his earlier mistake on the stroke of half time by pulling off a great stop to deny Artwell a second.
Stoneham nearly caught ‘Stoke cold straight after the break though, as Olly Forbe’s header bounced off the top of the crossbar, with Alex Tokarczyk beaten.
But despite Whieldon producing another timely block to deny Aaron Jarivs, Basingstoke weren’t to be denied, as Bennett strode forward from the back 15 minutes from time to stroke a finish into the corner.