‘Stoke secures win after early shock

Basingstoke RFC this week played host to Eastleigh 2’s to take another step towards the title and promotion. Conditions were set for fine running rugby but it was the visitors who took the lead early on, with a break around the ruck in their half they advanced rapidly up the field to score under the posts. The conversion made it 0-7 which came as a shock to the hosts who immediately fired back with Jordan Plenderleith with showing strong athletic ability to dash over the line.

Stoke now only trailed by two, however this was the case for 15 minutes as they struggled to get in to their rhythm due to strong winds causing problems at the set piece. Good scrimmaging set a platform for Carl Hayward to break the line followed by Appleby crossing the line, to be converted by Kurtis Eagle. Plenderleith got his second just minutes later, again converted by Eagle before Appleby dotted down two more either side of another Eastleigh score before the break, making it 31-14 to the hosts.

With the hosts fully in control coming out to the second period, the goal was set to not concede a single point which was tested by Eastleigh earlier on in the half. Outstanding Basingstoke defence turn the ball over which allowed strong running Rhyan Harmon-Scott to bounce over the line. With the game now essentially won, Stoke opened the floodgates with some stylish attacking rugby, which saw Plenderlieth score two more tries, both converted by Eagle, taking his tally to 4 before completing his man of the match performance with a yellow card.

The final score was 50-14 In a game that turned out as many expected it to. Basingstoke travel to Tottonians in two weeks time looking to secure promotion.