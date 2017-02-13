‘Stoke stroll to win over whipping boys

Basingstoke RFC bounced back from their first defeat in over two months to earn a hard-earned win over Millbrook.

Gareth Hatherley-Hurford’s side made comfortable work of bottom of the table Millbrook to emerge with a 38-24 bonus point victory at Down Grange.

After losing their previous match at home to Old Tiffinians, ‘Stoke looked in no mood to mess about on Saturday – taking the lead in the second minute through Jonty Newton’s try.

And it wasn’t long before the hosts went into a 12-0 lead, as ‘Stoke charged from their own 22 to the other end of the field within three phases to offload for Matt Guilfoyle to go over.

With the snow falling, Dave Lambert then claimed Basingstoke’s third try of the match under the posts, before then quickly adding another one straight away to secure the bonus point.

But after reaching the magic four try mark, the hosts then took their foot off the gas to concede a try just before half time.

Warren Simmonds then went over the line with Basingstoke’s first attack of the second half, before Lambert’s hat trick try cancelled out another effort from the visitors.

But Millbrook rallied after that to claim two late tries, to claim a much-needed bonus point for themselves.

That win saw Basingstoke establish themselves in fourth place in London 3 South West, ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Bognor.