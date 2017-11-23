‘Stoke suffer first home defeat in nine as King’s Lynn triumph

Basingstoke Town surrendered their impressive home record on Saturday, as table toppers King’s Lynn became the first team to leave the Camrose with maximum points since Frome on the opening day of the season.
The Dragons came from behind but a first half penalty and a second half header earned the Linnets a 2-1 win, in a game that could have gone either way.
However, the Norfolk outfit were dominant in the first half and should have been more than a goal to the good at the break.
The deserved goal came on 25 minutes when Marcus Johnson-Schuster fouled Ryan Hawkins just in the area.
Michael Clunan took responsibility and scored from the penalty spot to give the away side the lead.
This came after Colm McAdden in the ‘Stoke goal kept out a number of Lynn chances.
The opener failed to kick Basingstoke into action and they should have fallen further behind three minutes later when a great strike from Hawkins crashed back off the post.
The Dragons came out in the second half with fire in their belly – and they were level four minutes after the restart.
Callum Bunting fired them level after Sam Argent pushed the ball into his path having out jumped the King’s Lynn keeper.
Livid away players and supporters contested the decision, but the goal stood after the referee deemed Argent innocent of impinging Alex Street.
It wasn’t to matter though as parity lasted a mere three minutes.
Defender Sam Gaughran was King’s Lynn’s hero as he poked the ball home for the winner after Michael Gash’s shot crashed off the crossbar.
Basingstoke were restricted to long-range efforts but were presented with the best two chances of the game.
Shane Hollamby fired a left footed volley just wide of the target before the dangerous Ben Wright flashed another volley just the wrong side of the upright.
But an equaliser wasn’t forthcoming and Basingstoke suffered their first home defeat in nine games.
Terry Brown’s side are away at St Neots Town on Saturday and host Weymouth on Tuesday.