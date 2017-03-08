‘Stoke through to Hampshire Senior Cup final

Basingstoke Town’s season could yet end with some silverware after they booked their place in the Hampshire Senior Cup final last night.
Two late goals from David Ray and Nana Owusu helped Terry Brown’s side to a deserved 3-1 win over Winchester City to book a place in the final against AFC Bournemouth.
‘Stoke won this competition for the sixth time in their history three seasons ago and were handed the perfect start with seven minutes on the clock as Charlie Kennedy flicked in Marcus Johnson-Schuster’s cross.
And they continued to look the team more likely for the rest of a first half in which they dominated, with only a foul by Ray seeing a Aaron Redford bicycle kick chalked off.
But a massive stroke of luck then handed the Southern League Division 1 side a route back into the game seven minutes after the break as Johnson-Schuster sliced a Craig Feeney cross into his own net.
Basingstoke pushed and pushed after that disappointment and finally retook the lead in the 76th minute through captain Ray’s diving header at the back post.
And Town then wrapped things up five minutes later with yet another moment of magic from Owusu, with the winger whipping a now trademark free kick into the top corner.
No date has yet been set for the final, with the other semi-final seeing Bournemouth end Hartley Wintney’s run through a single goal by Gavin Kilkenny.