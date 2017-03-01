‘Stoke win after inspired second half showing

Basingstoke Town went goal crazy in the second half of Tuesday night’s game against Dunstable Town to equal their biggest result of the season.

Terry Brown’s side made the worst possible start to their third home match in 10 days to find themselves a goal down to Joshua Oyinsan’s third minute strike.

And that’s the way it remained until the break to leave supporters at the Ark Cancer Charity Stadium fearing a ninth loss on home soil this term in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier.

But whatever the ‘Stoke boss said to his players at the break certainly worked as they looked unrecognisable when they re-emerged, with Matt Partridge levelling after five minutes from the penalty spot.

And Ashleigh Artwell then completed the turnaround just two minutes later when he fired the ball past keeper Jack Smith from Michael Atkinson’s through ball.

With the visitors on the ropes, Basingstoke continued to push forward and were duly rewarded 20 minutes from time as midfielder Atkinson added his name to the score sheet.

But the hosts were still not done with Dunstable, with Nana Owusu slotting home his side’s second penalty after Partridge was forced off with injury and Artwell then scoring his second in the 83rd minute to make it 5-1.