Store campaign bags support for charities

A Basingstoke charity has got its winter community event in the bag after bidding for a share of funds.

Helping Hands for the Blind provides support to visually impaired people in Basingstoke to live independent lives and is calling on the public for votes to grab a share of Tesco’s bag fund.

The charity is bidding to bag a slice of much-needed funds from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative which will be used towards its Winter Wonderland project.

Shoppers can select one of three shortlisted groups in every region who they think should be awarded the top grant.

Customers who make a purchase of any value will be provided with one token per transaction and can cast their vote at the check-out in store each time they shop.

David Chatten-Smith, chairman of the charity, called it “fantastic news” the Winter Wonderland community event had been shortlisted.

David founded the charity in 2012 after contracting meningitis in December 2004, leaving him completely blind.

He said: “We’re really pleased to have been shortlisted and now need your help to vote for our community project.”

Tesco customers get the chance to vote for three different groups every time they shop.

Every other month, when votes are collected, three groups in each of Tesco’s regions will be awarded funding.

Alec Brown, head of community at Tesco, said: “We are absolutely delighted to open the voting for May and June.

“There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see these come to life in hundreds of communities.”

Tesco’s Bags of Help project has already delivered more than £40million to 9,700 projects in the UK.

Community charity Groundwork is handling the administration of the Bags of Help for community projects.

National chief executive Graham Duxbury said: “We’ve been thrilled to see the diversity of projects that have applied for funding, ranging from outdoor classrooms, sports facilities, community gardens, play areas and everything in between.

“We’re looking forward to learning the results of the customer vote and then supporting each group to bring their project to life.”

Voting is open in all Tesco stores throughout May and June.