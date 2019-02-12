Storytelling treat for Hook pupils

Pupils from Hook Junior School were treated to an afternoon of stories from professional storyteller, Andy Copps for National Storytelling Week, courtesy of Barratt Homes.

Set up in 2000 by The Society for Storytelling, National Storytelling Week has been used to increase public awareness of the art, practice and value of storytelling. The Society sees a story as the traditional medium of communication from generation to generation, a tool for expression and can be enjoyed by everyone.

Lynn Martin, Headteacher at Hook Junior School commented: “The children had a great time. Storytelling awakens children’s imaginations and it has been an incredible treat for them. They were totally captivated by Andy and listened intently to his stories which told of far off places, homes and magical characters. Listening to these stories was an excellent way to develop the love of being read to. Our thanks go to Barratt for organising the activity.”