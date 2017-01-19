Strauss gala night

A tribute to the Austrian composer will take place at The Anvil on Sunday, January 22.
The Johan Strauss Gala at the Churchill Way venue will feature the music of the world-famous composer.
Tickets cost from £23.50 to £36.50. It will start at 3pm.
A tribute to the Austrian composer will take place at The Anvil on Sunday, January 22.
The Johan Strauss Gala at the Churchill Way venue will feature the music of the world-famous composer.
Tickets cost from £23.50 to £36.50. It will start at 3pm.
Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR