Strictly duo set to dance night away

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Ian Waite and Oti Mabuse will twist and turn their way through Latin and ballroom dances at The Anvil next month.

Oti is remembered with her performance with celebrity dance partner Danny Mac where they received a perfect score of 40 in the samba, while Ian has been a regular on Strictly for six series along with starring in the spin off programme, It Takes Two on BBC 2.

Ian and Oti have both enjoyed huge success outside of Strictly; Ian made it to the finals of the European Professional Latin Championships in 2003 and Oti took a Bronze Medal in 2014 at The World Championships.

An Audience With Ian Waite and Oti Mabuse is brought to you by the same company who presented the hugely popular Somewhere In Time tour last year.

During the evening, dance enthusiasts will be enthralled by wonderful moments and fast feet designed to give audiences an intimate insight into Ian and Oti and their lives.

Talking about their up and coming tour, Oti said: “I’m really excited, it’s my very first tour and I can’t wait to get into a project that I believe in 100% that I will head jointly with Ian from beginning to the end.

“I love choreographing, the audience can expect an intimate evening where they get to know both Ian and myself personally.

“They will share the love of dance that we have with amazing dancing and entertainment of course.”

Oti, who started dancing aged four, added: “I always wanted to dance, it’s the perfect job where you get to express yourself for a living.”

The performance on June 3 will take place at 7.30pm. Tickets start from £26; with discounts available for over 65s and under 16s.

For more information or to book, call The Anvil on 01256 844244 or head to anvilarts.org.uk

There is also the opportunity for a pre-show meet and greet (call for more info).