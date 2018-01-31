Strong start to season continues for Rose

North Hampshire’s Justin Rose carded his ninth straight top-10 finish after tying eighth in San Diego at the weekend.

The former Tylney Park and Hartley Wintney member finished off his four days on six under par at the Farmers Insurance Open in California.

Rose led by one-stroke after 36 holes heading into the weekend.

A 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 closing hole on the South Course for a one under 71 gave him the lead.

Rose, who was at eight-under heading into Saturday, told the Press Association that “now we get to play the bruiser for the next two days”.

A swirling wind made Sunday a difficult end for the Hampshire golfer who struggled to make much happen on the greens.

But Rose birdied from almost 60 feet when he came to the par-5 18th hole.

The impressive shot was a mirror image of world number two Jon Rahm’s eagle putt that won the Farmers Open last year.

Headlines from the three-way playoff in Torrey Pines largely went to Tiger Woods who made his return to the golfing calendar after 17 months out through injury.

The former world number one only just made the cut and subsequently ended the four-day Open tied in 23rd and three under par.

Australian Jason Day edged Sweden’s Alex Noren and Americans Ryan Palmer and JB Holmes to win his first PGA Tour in almost two years.

Rose currently sits sixth in the world rankings, seven places above the nearest Brit, Tommy Fleetwood.

– Owen Hughes