Strutting summer fashion on the catwalk

Basingstoke fashionistas can soak up the latest summer fashion trends this weekend.

The season’s fashion trends will be showcased live on the catwalk at Festival Place with a free Personalisation Station staffed by skilled embroiderers from Hand & Lock.

Shoppers will be able to choose a design and watch as it is stitched on to their new purchases bought from any fashion retailer in the shopping centre throughout Love Fashion Weekend.

Steven Connolly, centre director at Festival Place, said: “It is a great event, enjoyed by all.

“We have such a wide variety of fashion retailers, so we cater for all shoppers no matter what their style and budget.

“It’s all about bringing the glamour of Fashion Week to Festival Place in a fun, family atmosphere, giving shoppers the chance to find out about the latest trends at our catwalk shows, before picking out their perfect outfit to be personalised.

“We’re expecting it to be a busy weekend and very much looking forward to two days of fashion fun!”

The hour-long catwalk shows will take place at 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm on Saturday and at 12pm, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm on Sunday – just turn up and enjoy.