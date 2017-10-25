Students discover ins and outs of democracy

Schoolchildren have been finding out about local democracy with a visit to Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s civic offices.

Members of Cranbourne Business and Enterprise College’s Student Voice group met the town’s mayor and mayoress Paul and Jane Frankum to discuss local politics earlier this month.

Students had the opportunity to ask questions and tour the council chambers, where they took part in a live debate about lowering the voting age.

Jane Frankum said: “These are the best students for asking questions on my time as mayor, deputy mayor and mayoress.

“No other students have asked such good questions as these Cranbourne students!”

Year 9 student Matthew Rogers-Mitchell said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the trip and meeting the mayor was really cool.

“I learnt a lot about democracy and politics.”