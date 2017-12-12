Students drawn to bench designs

Young creative minds pitched their ideas for designs that could literally be sat on by thousands.

All aged under 16, the youngsters presented ideas for public seating on the Manydown development to local councillors.

Ideas including a poppy seat, a sculpture of a sitting farmer and a woodland bench will now be considered by members of the Manydown overview committee at Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council.

The students’ work was created as part of a summer workshop to engage young people in creating a lasting legacy for the new communities at Manydown, which will see up to 3,520 new homes in the area.

The cabinet member responsible for Manydown Cllr John Izett said: “The public seating designs from these young people show real creativity and great understanding of the Manydown vision and the history of the area.

“Manydown aims to be one of the best designed new housing developments in Britain. It is important to get the ideas of those who may be living and making their homes at Manydown in future.”

Hampshire county council leader Cllr Roy Perry said: “This project underlines how much we value the creative input of Hampshire’s young people in the Manydown project. We look forward to reviewing the seating designs and seeing where they can best be placed.”