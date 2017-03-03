Study funded by charity helps bowel cancer patients

Bowel cancer patients all across Britain are set to benefit from improved treatment thanks to findings by colorectal specialists at a Basingstoke charity.

A two year study by Mit Dattani, a Research Fellow at The Pelican Cancer Foundation, has led to increased awareness on the best medical practice for treating cancer patients.

The charity, which is based at The Ark, has developed and funded a bowel cancer screening programme that has helped increase the detection of significant polyps and early bowel cancer.

Mr Dattani’s study on the management of Significant Polyp Early Colorectal Cancer (SPECC) lesions across nine hospitals in England demonstrates variations in treatment and outcomes.

SPECC aims to increase awareness of the particular problems posed by removing pre-cancerous growths and earlier stage bowel cancers, with Pelican currently running a national SPECC training programme.

And nearly 600 clinicians from 99 NHS trusts have taken part so far, with 61 per cent of participants saying they will initiate a change in practice as a result of the findings.

Mr Dattani said: “I am delighted to see the on-going results of my research into SPECC being taken forward onto this national training programme.

“My hope is that this work will ensure that patients receive the appropriate treatment for their condition within the context of a multi-disciplinary setting.”