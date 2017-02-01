Stunning strike sees Town pinch victory at Cirencester

A late winner after twice coming from behind helped Basingstoke Town pinch all three points from their game against Cirencester on Saturday.

Nana Owusu’s stunning strike deep into injury time earned Basingstoke the victory over their struggling Gloucestershire opponents to reinforce their mid-table position.

They followed this up with a 1-0 win against Banbury United yesterday evening, to put them 15th in the Southern Premier Division table.

Saturday’s match saw Cirencester have the better of the opening exchanges, and inside 10 minutes had scored as captain Matt Liddiard headed home to put the hosts 1-0 ahead.

The ball was in the back of Basingstoke’s net again on the half-hour mark, but this effort was disallowed after Town keeper Alex Tokarczyk was judged to have been fouled in the build up.

Basingstoke started to get into the match after this, with Aaron Jarvis putting his header wide and Aaron Redford being denied by a late tackle, but the score remained 1-0 to the hosts at half-time.

The visitors came out reinvigorated after the break, and within 10 minutes had drawn level as Ashleigh Artwell was brought down for a penalty, fired into the top corner by Owusu.

However it didn’t take Cirencester long to re-establish their lead as Henry Spalding struck an exquisite shot from 20 yards out.

Once again Basingstoke fought back, and moments later Jarvis chipped the ball over the keeper from a tight angle to make it 2-2.

Both sides had chances in the final 10 minutes as they searched for a winner, but it seemed they would have to settle for a point apiece.

But Owusu had other ideas, and faced with a free kick from 30 yards out, swerved the ball into the net off the underside of the crossbar for an unlikely victory.

In Tuesday’s match, a superb free-kick by Owusu six minutes into the second half gave Basingstoke a deserved three points.

Basingstoke’s next match is at home to Weymouth on Saturday.