Subaru BRZ 2.0i SE Lux

Dynamic, sophisticated and thrilling, that’s what I think of the new updated BRZ.

With its low centre of gravity, rear-wheel drive and taut chassis all helping it deliver exceptional on-road handling. This is what being a motoring journalist is all about and why I love the BRZ so much.

So, what’s new for 2018? Well, the BRZ now boasts an upgraded infotainment system, with 7” multi-function display, satellite navigation, DAB radio, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ all as standard.

Power and efficiency

Fitted with a 2.0-litre horizontally-opposed (Boxer), four-cylinder, four-stroke (DOHC 16V) petrol engine with 200PS @ 7000rpm and 205Nm of torque. 0-62mph is around 7.6 sec, fuel consumption is a decent 32.8 mpg combined and a top speed of around 140mph.

For all those tech nerds, out there: the engine’s pistons are placed 180 degrees apart allowing a lower, flatter engine profile. This gives the powerplant and therefore the whole car a lower centre of gravity. This more balanced weight distribution gives the BRZ exceptional handling, poise and more importantly control.

Boxer engines have taken some stick in the past but they fascinate me and the Boxer engine in the BRZ is pretty cool, thanks to key features such as the engine’s square bore and stroke (86mm x 86mm), which all helps achieve a balance between mechanical efficiency, environmental performance, speed and power.

The engine is also fitted with an intelligent port injection system, which selects the appropriate fuel injection rate to provide greater fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

On the road

Nimble, frisky and if I am being honest, a little minx and that’s just to get you started. Take the little BRZ out on the road and you will feel how well it grips as I said early on in this review.

Again, all thanks to the BRZ being fitted with a Torsen limited-slip rear differential for improved traction, allowing the more enthusiastic driver to make the most of the car’s rear-wheel-drive layout.

Also, using a rear-wheel-drive sports car drivetrain allows the engine to sit further back in the BRZ chassis, which helps provide a perfect balance for precise control and grip during high-speed cornering. The BRZ is also fitted with a quick-ratio steering system tuned to react instantly to every input, which makes it feel like a proper racer.

Of course, to get the best out of a sports car you need to have a front-engined, rear-wheel drive layout and the BRZ has this by the bucket load.

For 2018, there have been some changes, and although very small, they all make a big difference. Sometimes when you have the perfect balance between man and machine, it’s not worth trying to perfect it more when you got it right first time around.

Design and technology

Some of the additional standard equipment on the BRZ includes: Subaru Boxer engine (2.0 litre petrol); rear-wheel drive; track mode function; Torsen® Limited Slip Differential, LED headlights, keyless entry & push button start system; 7” multi-function colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay™ Android Auto™ and satellite navigation.

To sum up

What can I say, the BRZ is a great drive and perfect for someone who wants a nimble little sports car.

Price from: £27,025.