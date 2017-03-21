Success for England in Basingstoke charity boxing tournament

It may not be the most traditional rivalry between nations, but England got revenge on Sweden at the Basingstoke Deane Rotary Club International Boxing Tournament.

The hosts chalked up an impressive victory after winning six of the seven bouts in front of 300 guests at the Hampshire Court Hotel in Chineham.

The result makes up for the last time the two countries faced each other in this tournament in 2013, where Sweden won convincingly.

But at the end of the day it was all to raise money for the rotary club’s charities, with most of the £14,000 collected going to the Ark Cancer Centre Charity.

Alan Gibson, president of Basingstoke Deane Rotary Club, said: “This was another excellent rotary boxing evening, and my fellow rotarians and I are delighted that about £14,000 was raised for local good causes.

“The club is grateful to the bout sponsors and advertisers, and all of the organisations who sponsored and hosted the tables.

“I would also like to thank England Boxing and their Swedish counterparts for providing the talented boxers who took part in the contests.”

England’s Mo Harris Akbar was judged to have produced the most dominant performance and earned the title of Best Male Boxer, while Sweden’s Agnes Alexusson went home with the trophy for Best Female Boxer.

As well as the boxing, there was also a grand draw and auction for Ark Cancer Centre Charity’s £5million appeal to build a new cancer treatment centre in the borough.