Success for north Hampshire in second round of county cup

Jack McKnight scored four times as Basingstoke Town started the defence of their Hampshire Senior Cup title with a 5-0 win over Gosport Borough last night.
Basingstoke entered the competition at the second round stage with a potentially tough opening fixture against the 2015 cup winners.
McKnight opened his account with a tap in during the first half, before adding a second shortly after the restart and completing his hat-trick from the middle of the box.
Dan Collier added another name to the scoresheet when he headed in Sam Deadfield’s corner, while McKnight added another late on with a brilliant finish into the far corner of the net.
Meanwhile, Hartley Wintney also secured their place in the next round after thrashing Brockenhurst 6-0.
James Tenant fired in the first two, before a Brockenhurst own goal gifted Hartley their third.
Sam Argent converted a penalty early in the second half for Hartley’s fourth, while Callum Eagle drove the ball from distance into the bottom corner for goal number five.
And Tenant completed his hat-trick towards the end to secure the victory for a dominant Hartley.
Tadley Calleva also triumphed as they beat Bashley 4-2.