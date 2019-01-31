Sunday B LOVE headliner announced

A Brit-nominated indie group has been announced as the second headliner for this summer’s B LOVE festival.

Topping the bill on the Main Stage on Sunday will be 90s icons Toploader, who will entertain the crowds with their chart hits including ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ and ‘Achilles Heel’ as well as songs from their latest album, ‘Seeing Stars’.

The group, made up of Joseph Washbourn, Matt Knight, Rob Green and Dan Hipgrave, has previously supported artists such as Robbie Williams and Tom Jones.

Tickets are now on sale for the two-day festival, which will bring over 70 live music acts, family entertainment and art in unusual places to War Memorial Park on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 July. More details about the fantastic line-up of acts, including other stage headliners at B LOVE, which is funded by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council and programmed by the B LOVE Forum, will be announced soon.

The Cabinet member responsible for arts and heritage Cllr Terri Reid said: “Together with the B LOVE Forum I’m very excited to announce Toploader as our second Main Stage headliner, sharing the stage with local and national artists. “With a mix of music genres, family entertainment and an impressive display of art in unusual places, there really is something for everyone at next year’s festival. The countdown is on so get your tickets now to avoid disappointment and enjoy a weekend full of live music and entertainment for all ages.”