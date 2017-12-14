Super Santas spread cheer in festive run

Warnings of ice and freezing temperatures could not stop a group of Santas who were determined to deliver some Christmas cheer for a Basingstoke cancer charity.

More than 80 supporters pulled on their Santa suits to take part in the first festive fun run for the Pelican Cancer Foundation on Sunday.

High winds and driving rain failed to deter the super Santas, who took on a 5km or 10km course to help raise £6,500 from the event.

Proceeds will fund Pelican’s clinical research into advancing precision surgery in the treatment of bowel, liver, bladder and prostate cancers.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Basingstoke and Deane, Cllr Paul Frankum and Cllr Jane Frankum, gave the official seal of approval to the event and handed out medals to all the runners.

Cllr Paul Frankum said: “It must have taken a lot of work and patience to set it all up but I can honestly say, I think it was worth it on so many levels.

“Despite the awful weather, we saw warm smiles and a sense of achievement as each person crossed the line.”

To donate or find out more about the Pelican Cancer Foundation, visit www.pelicancancer.org.