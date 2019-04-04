Superb second half eases relegation fears

It’s not job done by any means but a first away league win in almost two months, combined with defeats for Frome, Gosport and Walton Casuals, eased relegation fears and earned Basingstoke a five-point gap to the drop with five matches left to play. It’s been the home form that’s kept the Dragons the right side of the red line at the bottom of the league, ten points from the last four matches at the Camrose have gone some way to mitigating a run of six defeats in seven on the road. Wimborne presented possibly the perfect opponents to end that run, having picked up just one point from their last five matches leaving them in a position where another defeat would drag back into the dogfight at the bottom. A very quiet first half gave way to a second that the visitors took control of to return home with three well deserved points.

The first half would’ve been quickly forgotten by both sets of fans were it not for two goals being scored. Very little else of note happened as Basingstoke struggled to adapt to playing up the sloping pitch while doing enough to keep one of the league’s best goalscorers in Tobias Holmes quiet. Wimborne took the lead with their first chance, 25 minutes in. Franklyn Clarke’s low cross was played back to him by an off-balance Dan Bayliss and the right back curled a precise first time shot into the bottom corner. Bayliss, who otherwise was superb alongside Jack Wakely in the centre of defence, tried to make amends by arriving at the far post to volley Harry Pearse’s corner goalwards from a tight angle, only for Gerard Benfield to react quickly to tip it over the crossbar. Basingstoke were level with almost the last kick of the half though as recent signing Yvan Jourdan notched on his first start for the club. A hopeful free kick from midfield was chipped forward by Wakely and flicked on first by Pearse and then by Ben Wright before falling to Jourdan inside the box, allowing the French forward to touch the ball beyond Benfield just before the break.

Basingstoke took the game by the scruff of the neck and dominated the second half, Pearse bundling a right-wing cross wide within the first minute. It didn’t take long for their second goal to arrive, a long throw from Adam Everiss was flicked on at the near post for Wright who found himself free to poke home from close range. What followed was a string of chances as Basingstoke sought to put the game beyond their hosts. Wright capitalised on a defensive mistake to go through on goal, forcing Benfield to race out and block the ball as the big striker tried to go around him, the rebound fell to Jourdan whose low shot was blocked leaving Sam Deadfield to have his first header cleared from the line before his second was glanced narrowly wide. Just a couple of minutes later Deadfield had another chance, lifting the ball over and open goal from point blank range after the faintest of touches from Benfield deflected Smart’s cross onto the top of his boot.

The game was finally sealed with two goals within five minutes of each other. With twenty minutes remaining, Pearse tried a one-two with Smart, only for his return pass to be turned into the net by the unfortunate Billy Maybury. ‘Stoke manager Martin Kuhl said after the game that he was pleased to see his side score the ugly goals, something he didn’t feel they’ve done enough but there was nothing ugly about the fourth. Top scorer Sam Argent was introduced after the own goal and it took him just three minutes to grab his 17th of the season. Smart’s trickery took him inside from the right wing where he delivered a cross with the outside of his foot for Argent to rise into the air and deliver a wonderfully executed bicycle kick to put the gloss on what was becoming an emphatic win.

Tobias Holmes did have his moment, finally escaping in behind the Basingstoke defence to score his 30th league goal of the season late on but it was too little, too late as Basingstoke leapfrogged their opponents in the table.