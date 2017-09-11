Supermarket workers assaulted by pair caught trying to steal vodka

Two members of staff have been assaulted in a racially aggravated incident in the Tesco store in Chineham.

Sometime between 2am and 3am on August 22 a man and a woman went into the store and attempted to steal a £38 bottle of vodka.

They were approached by a security guard and two other members of staff as they tried to leave the store.

At this point another man joined the pair, then racially abused and assaulted the two staff members before all three left the scene.

The staff members suffered bruising in the assault, but were not seriously injured.

Police have today released a CCTV image of a man and woman they wish to speak to in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 44170324293.