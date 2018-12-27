Supporters made all the difference

Hartley Wintney took a large support to Farnborough helping the ‘Boro to easily their biggest home crowd of the season at 547. The spectators were rewarded with a really good local derby. A one minute silence was held for the much respected former Farnborough Chairman Alan Churchill who recently passed away. Churchill was at the club when Boro had their famous FA Cup match at West Ham United.

It was the Row who had the first chance in the first minute when a pass from Josh Webb sent Mickel Platt clear. The young striker took his shot early but pulled it wide of the post.

Boro’s main threats came from set pieces and it was from a corner that they took the lead on 20 minutes. A flag kick on the right by Kurtis Cumberbatch saw Perry Coles swivel and shoot home a good volleyed goal. (1-0). Coles was to play a prominent part in the match later on.

Hartley came into the game approaching half time and Stewart set up Platt who saw his effort go just past the post. On the stroke of half time a Row clearance from a set piece landed at the feet of Cumberbatch who saw his effort saved by Desbois.

HALF TIME: FARNBOROUGH 1 HARTLEY WINTNEY 0

Steven Duff replaced Josh Webb for the second period. Almost immediately Duff made a surging run down the left and his cross just eluded the incoming forwards. Almost immediately Boro had a good chance to increase their lead after Coles sent Fernandes clear of the Hartley defence. Desbois came out, narrowed the angles and pulled off a good save.

A defining moment arrived on 54 minutes. A Boro corner on the right appeared to be over hit; eluded everyone; and appeared to go harmlessly for a goal kick. However referee Adrian Harris seen a touch somewhere and awarded another corner on the left much to the ire of the visitors. The flag kick from Coles was partly cleared but the return ball into the penalty area found Cumberbatch with a good chance. The midfielder was hauled down by Jack Ball and a penalty awarded. Perry Coles stepped up but saw his well struck effort saved by Desbois at full stretch.

Thing were to get worse for Coles on 66 minutes when in an off the ball incident he punched Marley Ridge in the face. This was spotted by Referee Harris who issued a straight red card.

The remainder of the match saw Hartley camped around the Boro penalty area as they sought an equaliser.

Hartley were rewarded for their efforts with a deserved equaliser on 88 minutes. A long cross from the left appeared to be over hit. Dan Stewart was not for giving it up and managed to keep the ball in play. He beat a defender and crossed for Jack Ball to head home from close range. (1-1).

The Row went for the winner and in added time Stewart set up Felix who saw his fierce drive tipped over by Beach.

In the end honours even in an exciting local derby.

FULL TIME: FARNBOROUGH 1 HARTLEY WINTNEY 1

Dan Turkington said: “I thought Boro’ had a slight edge in the first half with their direct approach, however even in this half we shaded them on chances and we were the better side in the second period. We showed great resilience to keep going to the end and no one could deny that we deserved at least a draw. Finally, a big thank you to the large Hartley Wintney support today. This is much appreciated and made a difference.”