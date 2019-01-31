Surprise £10,000 giveaway for lucky motorist

Four hundred customers bought a car from Eden Motor Group in October, five of their names went into a proverbial hat – one of them just won £10,000.

Emma Horn visited her local Eden showroom entirely on a whim after receiving an invite to a VIP Loyalty Sales Event at the close of 2018, and ended up driving away in a brand new Mokka X. At the time, she wasn’t to know that she’d be the ultimate winner of Eden’s cash giveaway.

Everyone who purchased a car during the sale weekend had their names automatically entered into the prize draw, with a shortlist of five names being revealed in a video published to the group’s official Facebook page. From there, each of the names were placed in numbered balloons, with Eden CEO Graeme inviting the public to vote on which balloon he was to pop for the ultimate reveal.

Luckily for Emma, the public voted for balloon number three.

Currently living with her parents, Emma is planning on using the surprise windfall to fund a house deposit.

Of the excitement, Graeme Potts said: “Myself and the team had a lot of fun with this interactive giveaway, and I’d like to thank all of the people who purchased a car during the VIP Loyalty weekend as well as the hundreds of people who helped vote for our winner. And, needless to say, everyone at Eden is delighted that we have been able to launch Emma’s 2019 in the best possible way and wish her many happy years of motoring in her new Mokka X. It’s a fantastic car!”