Suspected Basingstoke rogue trader sought by police

Police have released an efit of a man they are looking for after a suspected rogue trader offence was reported in Basingstoke.

At around 10am last Tuesday, a man called on an 81-year-old man at his home in Shipton Way.

The suspect asked the man to pay £2,300 for VAT due on roofing and fencing work that was carried out two years earlier.

The victim didn’t hand over any money, and the suspect left.

The previous work had cost £9,000 and was of poor quality, but was not reported to police at the time.

Detective Constable Dan Leese, of Basingstoke CID, said: “I am keen to speak to anyone who recognises the man from this efit image, or anyone who has any information about what happened.”

He is described as white, with short, shaved hair and an unshaven face.

Police have also advised residents to check the credentials of unknown callers, not to employ cold-calling doorstep traders, and to report any suspicious callers or activity to them immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency number 101.