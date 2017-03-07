‘Suspicious’ man approaches young boy

Police have released an image of a man that tried to speak to a four-year-old boy during a “suspicious” incident in Basingstoke.

The man approached the boy, a 10-year-old girl and the 32-year-old woman they were with as they walked along Vivian Road in Oakridge on February 22.

No one was injured during the incident, with the woman leading the children away and walking off when the man attempted to speak to the boy.

He is described as white, aged in his 50s, around 6ft tall, of skinny build, was clean shaven and was wearing a light-coloured flat cap, a black anorak, blue jeans and black shoes.

The encounter took place at around 12.30pm, with police releasing the CCTV image in a bid to track down the man to find out what happened.

Detective Constable Matt Deery, from Basingstoke CID, said: “We are trying to establish exactly what took place during this incident.

“It may well be that there’s an entirely innocent explanation for what happened.

“If you recognise the man from this CCTV picture, then please let us know.

“Equally, if you are the man in the picture, please come forward so we can talk to you about what happened.”

Call 101 with information, quoting crime reference number 44170069207.