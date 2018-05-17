SWAG meeting to air views on service stations and homes plan

Campaigners battling proposed developments in southwest Basingstoke are inviting the community to a public meeting later this month.

The South West Action Group (SWAG) is opposed to two potential applications for motorway service areas on the M3 and plans for 6,700 new homes in Basingstoke over the next decade.

Geoff Burnes from Basingstoke SWAG said: “We are concerned that, despite massive government funding, inadequate planning for things like roads, public transport, doctors’ surgeries and schools is being carried out.

“As a result, the impact of these and the projected 4,000 to 5,000 more that will be built in the area after 2030 will be severe.”

At the meeting, a panel of experts will discuss housing issues in the area in addition to proposals for two new motorway service areas between Junction 6 and Junction 7 of the M3 near Basingstoke.

The panel will include representatives of Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council and Hampshire County Council, Linden Homes and the local Care Commissioning Group.

Mr Burnes added: “A capacity audience is expected, and it promises to be a lively session.”

The public meeting will take place on May 31 at 7pm in the Hatch Warren Community Centre.